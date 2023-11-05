Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,810,000 after buying an additional 664,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 91,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

NYMT stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $730 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.86. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

