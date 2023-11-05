Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,944 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.57% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in FutureTech II Acquisition by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

