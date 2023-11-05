Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.16% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Metal Sky Star Acquisition alerts:

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.