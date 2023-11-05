Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) by 515.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,595 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zalatoris Acquisition were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zalatoris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zalatoris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zalatoris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Zalatoris Acquisition by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zalatoris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zalatoris Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCOA opened at $10.56 on Friday. Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

Zalatoris Acquisition Profile

Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.