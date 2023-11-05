Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 10,613 Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.02% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 25.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ APXI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

