Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 68,539 Shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,539 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 5.21% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IRRX stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,950,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $21,123,730.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,258.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

