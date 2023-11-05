Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 296 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.76. 4,119,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

