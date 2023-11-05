Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,405 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,996. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.12, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

