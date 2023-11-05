Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,150 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,381,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

