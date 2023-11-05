Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.3% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.00 on Friday, hitting $427.88. 351,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,111. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $303.58 and a one year high of $462.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.