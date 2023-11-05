Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,984,000 after purchasing an additional 217,889 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

KMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 12,819,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,024,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

