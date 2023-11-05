Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,692,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,798,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

