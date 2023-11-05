Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,727,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010,676. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

