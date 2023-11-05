Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $46,370,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $15,202,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,755.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 877,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 846,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $10,593,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 27,568,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,206,301. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

