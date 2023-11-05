Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,040,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,260. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

