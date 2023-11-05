Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BLK traded up $13.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $657.97. 894,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $655.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.62. The company has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

