Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 50.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 99,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 26,130,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,363,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.