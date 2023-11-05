Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,859,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,841. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

