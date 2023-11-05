Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $288,000 Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 785.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 133,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 92.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 497.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64,430 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FAZ traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,058. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

