Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,791,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

