Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. 13,958,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,637,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

