Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO remained flat at $40.67 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,997,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,974. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

