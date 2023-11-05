Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $185,000 in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Southern California Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $562,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $23,969,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $562,000. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Southern California Bancorp Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

