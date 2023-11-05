Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $171,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 819,792 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $2,194,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,119 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $171,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 819,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,519,834 shares of company stock worth $67,075,546. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. 4,701,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,834. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

