Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,319. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

