Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 880,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

