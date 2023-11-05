Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 880,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $69.97.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.