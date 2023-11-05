Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $297,000 in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNSO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,695. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.412 dividend. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

