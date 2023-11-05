Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.37. 884,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,317. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $49.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

