Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.01. 442,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,134. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

