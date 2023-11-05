Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.69. 2,659,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $264.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.