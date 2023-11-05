Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $606.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,308. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $568.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.25 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

