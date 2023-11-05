Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,018. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

