Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.