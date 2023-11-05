Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 5.6 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,013,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.