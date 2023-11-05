Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,457 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 172,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,053. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

