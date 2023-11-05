Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,052 VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,462,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,243. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $100.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $435.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.