Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

