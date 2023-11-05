Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,024,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,428. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

