Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 11,136 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,074,000 after purchasing an additional 530,757 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $36,989,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 67,315 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,732 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,267.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,123,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. 21,058,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,158,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

