Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 138 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,587,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

