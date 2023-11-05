Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 18 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $11.38 on Friday, hitting $882.68. 1,804,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $453.28 and a 12-month high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

