Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 551 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 17,645,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,063,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.