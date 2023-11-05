Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 616 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.42. 62,613,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,773,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

