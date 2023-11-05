Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $71,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

McKesson stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.76. 868,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.50. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $465.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 236.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

