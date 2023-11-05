Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $508,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,444. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.54, a P/E/G ratio of 946.21 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.32.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

