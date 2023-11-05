Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $5.16 on Friday, hitting $2,040.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,794. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,886.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

