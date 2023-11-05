Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,483,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 167.9% during the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 286,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 179,512 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $933,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.63. 23,133,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,821,739. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

