Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 785,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.14%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.