Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,605. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $243.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,859 shares of company stock valued at $17,664,512. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.