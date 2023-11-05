Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.75. 3,929,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

